Kelso Technologies (NYSE:KIQ) Trading Down 6.5%

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KIQ – Get Rating) was down 6.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 77,995 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 73,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Kelso Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.34.

Get Kelso Technologies alerts:

Kelso Technologies (NYSE:KIQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter. Kelso Technologies had a negative return on equity of 17.25% and a negative net margin of 21.53%.

About Kelso Technologies

Kelso Technologies Inc develops, produces, and distributes proprietary equipment used in transportation applications in the United States and Canada. The company offers railway equipment, such as bottom outlet, pressure relief, vacuum relief, and check valves, as well as one-bolt manways, pressure cars, pressure differential parts, tank gauges, laboratory test equipment, and wheel cleaners; emergency response kits; and fueling valves.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kelso Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelso Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.