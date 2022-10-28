KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Barclays

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays to $21.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered KeyCorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.64.

Shares of NYSE KEY traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $17.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,320,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average of $18.25. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.28.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 677.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 3,380.8% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $35,000. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

