Legend of RPS (LRPS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $99.00

Legend of RPS (LRPS) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 28th. In the last week, Legend of RPS has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. One Legend of RPS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000660 BTC on exchanges. Legend of RPS has a total market capitalization of $135.31 million and approximately $99.00 worth of Legend of RPS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Legend of RPS Profile

Legend of RPS launched on August 4th, 2022. Legend of RPS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Legend of RPS’s official Twitter account is @legend_rps. The official message board for Legend of RPS is medium.com/@rpsgame.world. Legend of RPS’s official website is rpsgame.world.

Buying and Selling Legend of RPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Legend of RPS (LRPS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Legend of RPS has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Legend of RPS is 0.13544479 USD and is down -15.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,571.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rpsgame.world/.”

