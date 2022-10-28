Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Short Interest Down 18.6% in October

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,716,600 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the September 30th total of 45,107,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,102.6 days.
Lenovo Group Stock Performance
Shares of LNVGF stock remained flat at $0.77 on Friday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,860. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88. Lenovo Group has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $1.19.
Lenovo Group Company Profile
