Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Short Interest Down 18.6% in October

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,716,600 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the September 30th total of 45,107,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,102.6 days.

Lenovo Group Stock Performance

Shares of LNVGF stock remained flat at $0.77 on Friday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,860. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88. Lenovo Group has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $1.19.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

