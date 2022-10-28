Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Stock Price Up 7%

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) were up 7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.06 and last traded at $32.05. Approximately 3,769 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 289,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on LOB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Up 8.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.54.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $1.65. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $208.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 2.64%.

Insider Activity

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director Diane Beth Glossman bought 2,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $76,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 64,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,523.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 898,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,710,000 after buying an additional 339,834 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 61.3% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 6.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

