MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) Given New $16.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock.
MAG Silver Trading Down 1.8 %
NYSE:MAG traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $12.77. The stock had a trading volume of 21,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,836. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average of $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.50 and a beta of 1.06. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $21.73.
About MAG Silver
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MAG Silver (MAG)
