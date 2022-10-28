Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.43-$2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $750.00 million-$753.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $736.90 million. Manhattan Associates also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.43-$2.45 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.11. 4,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,963. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.43. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 67.84 and a beta of 1.78. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $106.02 and a 12 month high of $188.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $198.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.76 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 49.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total transaction of $320,328.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,313.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total transaction of $320,328.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,313.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $2,116,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,023 shares in the company, valued at $36,540,374.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,576,378. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 158.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 19.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

