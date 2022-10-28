Manifold Finance (FOLD) Price Hits $34.65 on Major Exchanges

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded up 12% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. Over the last seven days, Manifold Finance has traded 39.8% higher against the dollar. Manifold Finance has a market capitalization of $133.07 million and approximately $643,446.00 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manifold Finance token can now be bought for approximately $34.65 or 0.00167595 BTC on popular exchanges.

Get Manifold Finance alerts:

Manifold Finance Token Profile

Manifold Finance was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Manifold Finance is manifoldfinance.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

