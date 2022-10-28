McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,112 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.06% of McKesson worth $27,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 1,257.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Up 0.7 %

MCK opened at $388.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $357.43 and a 200-day moving average of $338.02. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $203.32 and a 12-month high of $389.64.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $67.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.87 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 350.22% and a net margin of 0.52%. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 22.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McKesson to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,748 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.