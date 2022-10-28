Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Upgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $238.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $142.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MEDP. StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Medpace from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace Stock Performance

Medpace stock traded up $4.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $221.13. 18,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,129. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.56 and a 200 day moving average of $153.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.36. Medpace has a 12-month low of $126.94 and a 12-month high of $235.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $383.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 16.50%. Medpace’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Medpace will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 62,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $153.11 per share, with a total value of $9,571,824.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,080,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,019,039.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 62,516 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $153.11 per share, with a total value of $9,571,824.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,080,720 shares in the company, valued at $931,019,039.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc purchased 57,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $154.59 per share, with a total value of $8,877,485.34. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,483,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,209,907.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 489,768 shares of company stock worth $77,322,137 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medpace

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 59.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 63.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Medpace in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Medpace by 486.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.