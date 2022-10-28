Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target Increased to $410.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $353.13.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Molina Healthcare stock traded up $3.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $354.95. The company had a trading volume of 12,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,360. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $249.78 and a 52 week high of $374.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 17.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 27,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.56, for a total transaction of $9,180,010.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,077,575.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total value of $177,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,181. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 27,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.56, for a total value of $9,180,010.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,757 shares in the company, valued at $86,077,575.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,456 shares of company stock valued at $85,368,311 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOH. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 24.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 11.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $1,859,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 45.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Further Reading

