Monero (XMR) Price Up 5% Over Last Week

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.68 billion and $76.02 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $147.14 or 0.00709234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,746.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000417 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00021612 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00266407 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00124543 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.79 or 0.00562951 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00231418 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00260368 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,193,447 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

