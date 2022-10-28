National Bank Financial Trims Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Target Price to C$65.00

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) had its target price dropped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SLF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.95.

Shares of SLF traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.60. 14,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $58.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.13.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 13.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 46.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

