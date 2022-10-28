NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Raymond James

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

NTGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NETGEAR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. BWS Financial upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

NTGR stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,600. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.96 and its 200-day moving average is $21.24. The company has a market capitalization of $566.84 million, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 0.98. NETGEAR has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $31.00.

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.78 million. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NETGEAR will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 5,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $139,513.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,494.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NETGEAR news, insider Martin Westhead sold 2,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $70,547.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,649.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 5,454 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $139,513.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,494.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,243 shares of company stock worth $210,824. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,588,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,917,000 after acquiring an additional 165,385 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NETGEAR by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,239,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,952,000 after purchasing an additional 68,566 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 0.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,890,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,533,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 38.4% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,718,811 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,420,000 after purchasing an additional 477,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,670,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,226,000 after buying an additional 73,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

