NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) Trading Down 12.6%

Shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Rating) traded down 12.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.04. 67,921 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 129,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 97.47% and a negative net margin of 7,177.71%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NeuroOne Medical Technologies stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:NMTC Get Rating ) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,159 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.48% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders.

