NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) Trading Down 12.6%

Shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Rating) traded down 12.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.04. 67,921 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 129,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.
The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30.
NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 97.47% and a negative net margin of 7,177.71%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.
NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders.
