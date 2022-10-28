New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB) Short Interest Up 453.8% in October

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 453.8% from the September 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NPAB remained flat at $10.04 on Friday. New Providence Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $10.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $496,000. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

