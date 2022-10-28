NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.93-$0.99 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $630.00 million-$640.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $626.68 million. NextGen Healthcare also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.93-$0.99 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NXGN shares. Truist Financial started coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.75.

NextGen Healthcare Trading Up 1.2 %

NXGN traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $19.24. 75,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,440. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.68 and a beta of 0.97. NextGen Healthcare has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $21.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.28 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,889 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $77,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $60,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,850.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $77,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextGen Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXGN. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 704,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,725,000 after buying an additional 359,501 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 365.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 177,076 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 330.4% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 133,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 102,185 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 761,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,273,000 after acquiring an additional 59,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 57,646 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

