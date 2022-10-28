NorthRock Partners LLC Grows Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,074,862,000 after purchasing an additional 306,106 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,963,000 after purchasing an additional 67,385 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in ServiceNow by 18.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,786,783,000 after buying an additional 491,835 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,523,133,000 after buying an additional 87,874 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $1,515,281,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow to $496.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.82.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW stock opened at $415.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $707.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.97 billion, a PE ratio of 419.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $409.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $448.85.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.86, for a total transaction of $3,074,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,373,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.86, for a total value of $3,074,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,373,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total transaction of $503,115.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,143.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,393 shares of company stock valued at $12,856,570. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

