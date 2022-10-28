Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $2.82 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 25.0% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 29,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Truist Financial from $56.50 to $48.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.91.

Shares of TFC traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.48. 39,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,641,659. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.77. The company has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.71%.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

