Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 626,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,979,045 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $33,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,160.9% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4,540.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGK traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,175,604. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $44.99 and a 52-week high of $70.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.81.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

