Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,373 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $35,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,581,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,094 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 15.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,857,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,577 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,185,760,000 after acquiring an additional 883,708 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,852,406,000 after purchasing an additional 879,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,595,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $699,521,000 after purchasing an additional 825,639 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.15. 39,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,913,483. The company has a market cap of $134.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.85. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $228.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.48%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HON. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.54.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

