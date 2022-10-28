Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $29.19 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.25% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $29,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 26,057.7% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,859,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837,436 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,215,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,360,000 after buying an additional 491,891 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,434,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 334.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 441,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,430,000 after buying an additional 339,558 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,937,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.24. 10,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,558. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.95 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.25.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

