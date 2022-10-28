Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 9,912 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 189,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.98% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $30,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter worth $2,786,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,503,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,992,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,862,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,497,000 after acquiring an additional 25,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,205,000 after acquiring an additional 24,876 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,305. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $201.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.69.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

