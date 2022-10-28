Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,491 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.29% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $36,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 467.9% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 185.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000.

VXF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,232. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.80. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

