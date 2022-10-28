NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 51,632 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.24% of NOW worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DNOW. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NOW by 12.2% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of NOW in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. R.P. Boggs & Co. purchased a new position in shares of NOW in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,907,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in NOW by 79.7% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 24,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 10,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in NOW by 1.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on NOW in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on NOW to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

NOW Stock Performance

DNOW stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,085. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.79. NOW Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.60.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. NOW had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NOW Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW Profile

(Get Rating)

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

Featured Stories

