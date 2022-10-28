Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 23,233 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 262,569 shares.The stock last traded at $29.56 and had previously closed at $29.98.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Nuvei from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Nuvei from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Nuvei from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Nuvei from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day moving average is $39.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion and a PE ratio of 58.79.

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Nuvei had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $211.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.79 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nuvei Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVEI. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Nuvei by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuvei by 236.0% during the 1st quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 176,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 123,876 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.02% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

