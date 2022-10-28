NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Hits New 12-Month High at $147.74

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $147.74 and last traded at $147.74, with a volume of 1085 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NV5 Global Trading Up 2.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Transactions at NV5 Global

NV5 Global ( NASDAQ:NVEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $202.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.82%. As a group, analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NV5 Global news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $1,400,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,674 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,016,720.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total transaction of $381,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,615. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,275 shares of company stock valued at $4,234,273. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NV5 Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,326,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,962,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,589,000 after acquiring an additional 40,048 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,910,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 269,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,866,000 after acquiring an additional 21,910 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

