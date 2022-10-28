OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Trading Down 5.8%

OnTheMarket plc (LON:OTMP – Get Rating) traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 65 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 65 ($0.79). 61 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 38,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69 ($0.83).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of OnTheMarket in a research note on Friday, October 7th.
OnTheMarket Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 82.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 85.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of £51.83 million and a P/E ratio of 865.00.
OnTheMarket Company Profile
OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, finds agents, retirement properties, student accommodation, farms, estates and land, and property valuation.
