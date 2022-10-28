Ontology Price Up 9.2% Over Last Week (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 28th. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001086 BTC on major exchanges. Ontology has a market capitalization of $197.18 million and approximately $16.30 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,586.30 or 0.07646036 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00089669 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00033224 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00065821 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000548 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00014852 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00025601 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.