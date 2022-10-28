Orca Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Shares Up 0.9%

Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.41 and last traded at $3.41. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

Orca Energy Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average is $3.85.

Orca Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orca Energy Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. It principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field located to the south of Dar Es Salaam. The company was formerly known as Orca Exploration Group Inc and changed its name to Orca Energy Group Inc in July 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orca Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orca Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.