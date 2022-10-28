PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 19,212 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,380% compared to the average volume of 552 put options.

Insider Activity at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, CEO David Spector bought 20,000 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $274,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 232,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,589.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PMT. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.84.

NYSE PMT traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $13.81. The stock had a trading volume of 49,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,939. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.45.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -97.41%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

