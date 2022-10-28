Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PNR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Pentair to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.91.

Pentair Stock Performance

NYSE:PNR traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,632. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. Pentair has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $80.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $121,234.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,138.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pentair

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 58.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 5,262.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,829,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,795,202 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

