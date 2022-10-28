Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Price Target Increased to $108.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the mineral exploration company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PLL traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,608. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.72. Piedmont Lithium has a twelve month low of $32.08 and a twelve month high of $79.99.

Piedmont Lithium ( NASDAQ:PLL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.24). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Piedmont Lithium will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, COO Patrick Brindle sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $300,762.27. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,980.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 6,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $350,053.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,508.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Patrick Brindle sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $300,762.27. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,980.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,650 shares of company stock valued at $961,477 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLL. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,038 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 480 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 620 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,581 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

