Platform Technology Partners Has $254,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Platform Technology Partners grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,473,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,339. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $202.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.99. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

