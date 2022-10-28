Pocket Network (POKT) Price Tops $0.0775 on Major Exchanges

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. In the last week, Pocket Network has traded up 15.7% against the dollar. Pocket Network has a market cap of $79.03 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pocket Network token can now be bought for about $0.0775 or 0.00000374 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pocket Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,402.73 or 0.31244522 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012188 BTC.

About Pocket Network

Pocket Network’s launch date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network.

Buying and Selling Pocket Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you're already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pocket Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pocket Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pocket Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pocket Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pocket Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.