Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Popular to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Popular in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Popular Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $70.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,780. Popular has a 12 month low of $67.40 and a 12 month high of $99.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.79.

Popular Announces Dividend

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.25. Popular had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 31.09%. The business had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Popular will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 16.01%.

Insider Transactions at Popular

In related news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $110,944.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,965.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $774,461.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,486,045.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $110,944.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,965.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,018 shares of company stock worth $1,290,856 over the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Popular in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Popular by 102.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Popular by 485.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

