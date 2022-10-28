Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Portland General Electric from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Stock Up 1.2 %

POR traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $44.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,220. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.58. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $41.58 and a 1 year high of $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.21 and its 200 day moving average is $49.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.61 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 9.66%. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $107,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,096.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portland General Electric

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of POR. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at $654,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.4% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 101,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at $259,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 3,161.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 26,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at $1,015,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Portland General Electric

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.