Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Shares Up 5.4%

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.11 and last traded at $9.11. 2,694 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,106,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RADI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

Radius Global Infrastructure Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $876.58 million, a P/E ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.49.

Institutional Trading of Radius Global Infrastructure

About Radius Global Infrastructure

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 13.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,737,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,925,000 after acquiring an additional 679,272 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 21.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,580,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,693,000 after acquiring an additional 982,825 shares during the period. Conversant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 7.1% in the second quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 4,248,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,827,000 after acquiring an additional 281,212 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 23.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,919,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,973,000 after acquiring an additional 746,043 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter worth approximately $44,858,000. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.