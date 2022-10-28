Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Shares Up 5.4%

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.11 and last traded at $9.11. 2,694 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,106,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.64.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on RADI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $876.58 million, a P/E ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.49.
Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.
