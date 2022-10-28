Radix (XRD) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $993,260.00

Radix (XRD) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 28th. One Radix coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0565 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radix has a market capitalization of $264.60 million and $993,260.00 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Radix has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Radix

Radix’s genesis date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 4,686,862,046 coins. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

