Rarible Trading Up 6.4% This Week (RARI)

Rarible (RARI) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Over the last seven days, Rarible has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Rarible token can currently be bought for approximately $2.23 or 0.00010750 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rarible has a market cap of $30.95 million and $1.21 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rarible Token Profile

Rarible’s launch date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,877,417 tokens. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari.

Rarible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

