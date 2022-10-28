Regulus Resources (CVE:REG) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Regulus Resources Inc. (CVE:REG – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.81. 44,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 45,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

Regulus Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$82.50 million and a PE ratio of -23.82.

Regulus Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regulus Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration company. Its flagship project is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project comprises 20 mineral concessions that cover an area of 438 hectares located in the Yanacocha-Hualgayoc mining district in the Department of Cajamarca, Northern Peru. Regulus Resources Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.