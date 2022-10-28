Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 11,861 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 332,820 shares.The stock last traded at $64.73 and had previously closed at $63.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Increases Dividend

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $484.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.96 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Century Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 99.1% in the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.0% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 24,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.9% during the first quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

