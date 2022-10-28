Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ROIV. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.83.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROIV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.22. 33,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.97. Roivant Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $16.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 2,110.83% and a negative return on equity of 68.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Roivant Sciences news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant purchased 416,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,002.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 73,805,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,831,986. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roivant Sciences news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 416,667 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,002.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 73,805,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,831,986. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Gline sold 20,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $74,233.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,204,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,093.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,163 shares of company stock worth $426,918. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.