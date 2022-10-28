Ryder System (NYSE:R) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.65-$15.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.88 billion-$11.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.94 billion. Ryder System also updated its Q4 guidance to $3.18-3.38 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on R shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ryder System to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.67.

R stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $81.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,291. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $61.71 and a 52 week high of $89.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.75. Ryder System had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ryder System will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter valued at $227,000. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

