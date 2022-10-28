Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF – Get Rating) fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $334.76 and last traded at $340.00. 53 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $348.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from €665.00 ($678.57) to €570.00 ($581.63) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from €650.00 ($663.27) to €518.00 ($528.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from €520.00 ($530.61) to €540.00 ($551.02) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from €410.00 ($418.37) to €470.00 ($479.59) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.57.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.