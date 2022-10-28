Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Short Interest Down 17.9% in October

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the September 30th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Sega Sammy Stock Performance

Shares of SGAMY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.21. 1,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,064. Sega Sammy has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $4.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average is $3.94.

Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $510.37 million for the quarter.

Sega Sammy Company Profile

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the game machine, entertainment content, and resort businesses. The company operates through Entertainment Contents, Pachislot and Pachinko Machines, and Resort segments. It develops pachislot machines and provides machines for the pachinko business; offers entertainment-related content and services, including consumer and arcade games, toys, and animation; and develops and operates hotels, entertainment and commercial facilities, and casinos.

