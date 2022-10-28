Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires 16,857 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) by 164.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,857 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AOSL. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $234,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 176.5% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 45,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 29,152 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 651.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 48,241 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.41. 525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,470. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.13 and a 200-day moving average of $37.48. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52-week low of $27.38 and a 52-week high of $69.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.03 million, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Insider Activity at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 58.28% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $193.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $250,763.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,604.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,487 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $75,356.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $250,763.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,604.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,561 shares of company stock valued at $454,998. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

