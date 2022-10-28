Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $951,000 Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,349 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,572,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,053,000 after buying an additional 551,175 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 9.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,608,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,199,000 after acquiring an additional 403,326 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 25.8% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,755,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,579,000 after acquiring an additional 770,512 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Twilio by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,565,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.64. 18,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,367,216. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.50. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $62.10 and a one year high of $317.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.85.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.51). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Twilio in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Twilio from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.41.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $283,497.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,722,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $283,497.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,722,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,436 shares of company stock worth $1,006,684. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

