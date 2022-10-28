Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cytokinetics by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth $555,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth $1,165,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 3,287.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,489,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Cytokinetics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CYTK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cytokinetics Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $478,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,435,419.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $478,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,435,419.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $1,115,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,346 shares in the company, valued at $8,733,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,772 shares of company stock valued at $6,229,594. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,123. The company has a quick ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.80. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $55.80.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.81. The company had revenue of $88.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 118.37% and a negative net margin of 142.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 3029.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cytokinetics

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.