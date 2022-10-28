Short Interest in China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Declines By 55.7%

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 55.7% from the September 30th total of 23,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

China Natural Resources Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHNR remained flat at $0.48 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 16,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,367. China Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on China Natural Resources in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

China Natural Resources Company Profile

China Natural Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

